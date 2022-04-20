'Race 3' team wishes Remo D'Souza happy birthday in a unique way

Team 'Race 3' who were busy shooting in Abu Dhabi shot a unique video to wish director Remo D'souza a very happy birthday.

On account of Remo D'souza's birthday, the entire cast along with Salman Khan and Ramesh Taurani took to social media sharing a surprise video for the director. The video begins with Salman Khan wishing the director in his own style singing a Happy Birthday song.

The leading lady, Jacqueline Fernandez also wished the director saying, "Remo sir happy birthday #youareworldsbestdirector #swag #staythis awesome byeeee".

Anil Kapoor also wished saying, "Happy Birthday Remo, may you live 100 years and make ABCDEFJHI age mujhe nahi ata".

Daisy Shah wished saying, "May you have all the love your heart can hold wish you success and happiness this year and also wishing you a very happy birthday and all the love".

Bobby Deol wished saying, "Hey remo happy happy birthday to you. Wish you the best in life and may you have an awesome year".

Saqib wished by singing Happy birthday to you in a different way.

Producer Ramesh Taurani also wished saying, "Many many happy returns of the day. I wish you make such a good film that we break all records".

The video also showcased some on set events where director Remo D'souza is seen acing his job as a director.

'Race 3' marks the debut of Salman Khan, who will be seen leading the Race alongside franchise favourites Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film will feature an ensemble cast of Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.

Marking to be the directorial debut of the very talented Remo D'souza, 'Race 3' is all set to have the pulse racing this EID!

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, 'Race 3' is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on June 15.

UNI



