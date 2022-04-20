'Provide job quotas for sportspersons, artists in healthcare recruitments'

Ramadoss said the MSRB set up in 2012 has recruited thousands of people for various jobs in the state medical departments.

Pointing out neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Ramadoss said they have job quotas for accomplished sportspersons and award winning artists.

Ramadoss said though there are job quotas for sports personalities in some state government departments, no such quota is there in the departments related to the medical field.

In a letter to Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, the PMK leader said the vacancies in the medical field filled by the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MSRB) should provide quotas for sportspersons who win medals and award winning experts in various fine arts.