'Proud To March With Indian Forces': French Contingents Gear Up For Bastille Day Celebrations

Paris (France): Dubbed the world's most beautiful avenue, the famed Champs-Elysees in Paris, is gearing up to showcase French military might as well as welcome a special guest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Narendra Modi has been invited as the Guest of Honour at the French National Day or Bastille Day.

The Bastille Day parade is the highlight of celebrations of the day that marks the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille prison, an ancient royal fortress in 1789 during the French Revolution. On Wednesday morning, the Champs Elysees was filled with sounds of pipes and drums as marching military contingents turned out smartly for rehearsals of the parade.

This year the French have chosen India as a guest of honour at the parade. Senior Officials of Indian Tri-service are in Paris at the rehearsals for the parade. French forces say they are particularly happy to welcome the Indian forces to Paris for the Parade. Thierry, a Colonel in the French Air Force said, "When my troops and I will be working, we will have a look at your Prime Minister and our French President (on Bastille Day Parade). This is a very high-emotion instance because we are about 30 meters away from them... So it's very impressive."

Captain Anthony who serves with the Guerrilla Warfare training centre told ANI that he is proud to welcome Indian forces and looks forward to marching with them on Bastille Day.

Indian and French Air Force Rafales are practising over the Parisian skies to achieve perfect synchronisation for the upcoming July 14 Parade. "But for the wings, we would have been closer !" #IAF & French Air Force Rafales practise over the Parisian skies to achieve perfect synchronisation for the upcoming #BastilleDay Parade," Indian Air Force tweeted. This year the Bastille Day parade will have about 6300 soldiers in various marching contingents. This includes a tri-services contingent of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. The Indian Army has been represented by the Punjab Regiment. The troops of the Regiment have participated in both World Wars, having been awarded 18 Battle and Theatre Honours in the first war.

The Punjab Regiment participated in an offensive near Neuve Chapelle in France in September 1915 during World War One. The regiment also won 16 Battle Honours and 14 Theatre Honours in the Second World War. Supporting the marching contingents will be the pipes and drums from the Rajputana Rifles playing the tunes of 'Sare Jahan se Achha'. —ANI