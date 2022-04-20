'Progress made on frontline troops to disengage': China reacts to Galwan valley pullback of PLA

Beijing: After Chinese Army removed tents and started to withdraw its troops from Galwan Valley, China on Monday said that progress was made on frontline troops to disengage.

The Chinese foreign ministry said, "There is progress made on frontline troops taking effective measures to disengage and ease tensions.".

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spox Zhao Lijian told China's Global Times, "China & India have made progress coming up with effective measures for frontline troops to disengage & deescalate the border situation at the 3rd commander-level talks between the two militaries on June 30."

In the first sign of de-escalation of tension in eastern Ladakh, the Chinese Army has removed tents and started to withdraw its troops from Galwan Valley as decided during high-level talks between the two militaries. Meanwhile, top official sources told IANS that both sides retreated two kilometres simultaneously.

Galwan Valley was the site of a violent hand-to-hand clash between the two militaries on June 15 that left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

China's People's Liberation Army was seen removing tents and structures at patrolling point 14, sources told PTI, adding rearward movement of vehicles of Chinese troops was seen in the general area of Galwan and Gogra Hot Springs. They said disengagement of Chinese troops in the area has begun as per decisions arrived at during the Corps Commander-level talks.

(Inputs from Agencies)