'Preparing Roadmap for Implementation of NEP-2020' Discussed at PU













Chandigarh (The Hawk): A webinar series on 'Preparing Roadmap for Implementation of NEP-2020' was jointly organized by Department of Education and University Institute of Hotel and Tourism Management, Panjab University, Chandigarh which was inaugurated by Prof Raj Kumar Vice Chancellor.

In his Inaugural address, PU VC stressed upon revision and revamping of the education structure, as per NEP2020.. He focused on the importance of national and international collaborations through MOU and the Research and Student exchange programmes etc.which bring visibility of the University. He also stressed that based on these series, a policy document shall be prepared which will be sent to Ministry of Education for reference.

Prof. Amit Kauts, Dean Faculty of Education, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar was the resource person of the day. His topic was "Digital initiatives, their integration and use for improving quality in education'. He emphasized on a more holistic and multidisciplinary education, internationalization with an aim of restoring India's position of Vishwa Guru, technology use and integration etc.

Further, an initiative of ICT enabled teaching learning pedagogy improves the visibility of self and of the university one is working with. He emphasised that in NEP, technology is the centre of various programs like Swayam, Swayam Prabha, National Digital Library etc. and through the use of ICT, teaching and learning will improve as technological interventions will be thrust area for every academic body.

The webinar was attended by 70 participants which were a mix of students staff and faculty from varied institutions. The webinar was convened by Prof. Kirandeep Singh Chairperson Department of Education ,PU and the vote of thanks was presented by Dr. Anish Slath Director University Institute of Hotel and Tourism Management