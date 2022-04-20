'Pregnancy and having baby made me better person': Sania Mirza in open letter to mothers

Mumbai: In an open letter to all mothers, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has shared her emotional experience of motherhood and what it takes to defy all odds and make a comeback to the sport.

The winner of six grand slam titles could not resist herself from relating to Serena Williams after watching the documentary 'Being Serena'.

The documentary is an eloquent tale of the very best in women's tennis overcoming all hurdles to make a comeback to supremacy on the court while trying to strike a balance with her role as a mother. It also showcases game-changing moments in Serena's professional and personal life, tracking her pregnancy, motherhood, and more.

"Pregnancy is something that I had experienced for the first time in my life. I thought about it and I think we all have a certain picture about it but once you experience it, you really understand what it means. It absolutely changes you as a human being," Sania said in the open letter on Wednesday.

"Having seen Serena. Playing in the same era and being around her and watching her gripping documentary "Being Serena" was like watching her in reality. It shows so much about her personality, her fighting spirit, her passion and her will to succeed even after achieving so much," she added.

—ANI