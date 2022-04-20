'Praveshotsav' campaign launched to admit children to schools in Bihar

Patna: Schools from classes 1 to 5 are scheduled to resume in Bihar from March 1 after a long gap in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The Bihar government also plans to launch a 'Praveshotsav' campaign to enrol students in schools. Under this campaign, special efforts will be made for enrolment of students from classes 1 to 9.

The aim of the campaign is that there should not be any child left in the state who does not get school education. In addition to the state education department, the Rural Development department and the Social Welfare department have also been deployed for this campaign.

An education department official said a letter has been sent to all the District Magistrates (DMs) regarding the 'Praveshotsav' campaign. The letter said the schools have been continuously closed since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to this learning and studies of children have been disrupted.

It has now been decided to run a three-month catch-up course from the first week of April during the academic session 2020-21, thereby shortening the educational material of the earlier classes.

In order to start a catch-up course, it is necessary that all previously enrolled students and those students who did not go to school should be admitted back to school.

An education department official said that to achieve this objective, a 'Praveshotsav-Special Enrolment Campaign' would be launched between March 8 and 20 for enrolment of children from classes one to eight and ninth grade this year. For this, Principal Secretary of the Rural Development department and Education department and Additional Chief Secretary of Social Welfare department have issued a directive to all the District Collectors.

He said that under this campaign, all schools would be decorated and parents would be welcomed and felicitated. Schools would take out a students march past on March 8 and enrolment work in schools would start from March 10.

Officials say that community support would be taken for ensuring 100 per cent success of this campaign. Apart from school march past, art batches would reach every village and social media campaigns would also be run to spread awareness among the parents. The Education official said monitoring of this campaign would also be done.

Under this campaign, the school Principals would also ensure the coordination of education workers, Anganwadi workers and livelihood groups. For this, a committee under the chairmanship of the District Education Officer would be set up.

—IANS