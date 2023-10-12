'Power of youth essential to utilise our capabilities': PM Modi addresses Kaushal Dikshnat Samaroh 2023

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the power of the youth is essential to make use of all available resources in the country.

PM Modi was addressing the Kaushal Dikshnat Samaroh 2023.

He highlighted the importance of the power of the youth in utilizing the strengths of any country such as its natural or mineral resources, or its long coastlines and said that the country develops more with stronger youth power thereby doing justice to the nation's resources.

"In this programme, thousands of youths are connected through technology. Every country has different capabilities. But to utilise these, the power of the youth is essential," PM Modi said in a video message released on the occasion.

Speaking on the achievements of his government to empower the youth, PM Modi said, "We brought NEP. We have opened new institutes. We are strengthening the traditional sectors to provide employment. We are also promoting new sectors which provide employment to crores of Indians. We are creating new opportunities."



He also lauded the youths for India's global recognition, and said, "Every country admits that this century will of India. The credit goes to the youth. The world is looking towards India for a skilled workforce."

Taking a dig at the Opposition parties, PM Modi said, "The Modi government is with you. The previous governments did not understand the importance of skilling the youth. We focused on it. We also created a new ministry, the Skill Ministry."

"We have to follow the pattern of Skilling, Upskilling and Reskilling. The world is changing and we have to modify ourselves accordingly," he said while emphasising the need for continuous skilling in the changing world.

Speaking about the unemployment rate in the country, PM Modi said, "In the last nine years, 5000 ITIs have been built. As per the survey, The unemployment rate is at the lowest in the last 6 years. The unemployment rate is lowering fast in rural as well as urban areas."

He said that the country should strike for being the biggest skill centre in the world along with being the fastest growing economy.

"IMF has said India will be the fastest-growing economy in the coming times. I have given you the guarantee that India will be the part of top three economies in the next three to four years. We have to make India the biggest skill centre for the world," PM Modi said.

