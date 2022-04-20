'Post-2015 agenda must give real voice to developing nations'

United Nations: With the post-2015 development agenda set to be adopted later this year at the UN, India has said developing nations must be given the "necessary space" to pull their people out of poverty while pursuing socially inclusive and environmentally sustainable growth. India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Bhagwant Bishnoi said that the document, which will act as the introductory statement to the outcome document on post-2015 development agenda to be adopted in September, must recognise that the burden of sustainability cannot be placed on the shoulders of the poor. "Equitable burden sharing must provide the necessary space for developing countries to pull their people out of poverty while pursuing growth that is socially inclusive and environmentally sustainable," he said at the second session of Intergovernmental Negotiation on Post-2015 Agenda Declaration here yesterday. "The ideal of living in harmony with nature must be embraced by all, particularly by developed countries whose unsustainable consumption patterns and ecological footprints need urgent reform," he said. Bishnoi noted that strengthened international cooperation to assist national efforts and democratisation of global governance to give real voice and participation of developing countries in line with current realities must be at the heart of the renewed global partnership. He said the declaration should be concise, visionary, ambitious, actionable, communicable and simple and should be a high political vision of the international community for an ambitious development agenda with the "path-breaking central objective of ending poverty in a generation and giving a life of dignity to all." The declaration must "eschew a narrow vision of one-size-fits-all" and recognise the importance of respecting diverse national circumstances and starting points, he said adding that the document added must anchor an agenda universal in relevance but differentiated in action. Bishnoi noted that of particular importance for the post-2015 agenda is the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, which is rooted in a vision of shared and common responsibilities, while calling for differentiation in action. Bishnoi stressed that declaration must "unequivocally reaffirm the central and overarching objective and the indispensable requirement of ending poverty. "The needs and concerns of the 1. 2 billion people across the world who are denied a life of dignity must be at the centre of our collective political vision," he added. PTI