'PM Post Has Become Fevicol To Keep 'Ghamandia' Alliance Intact': BJP Leader Shahnawaz Hussain

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday hit out at the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and said that the post of Prime Minister has become a Fevicol to keep the 'Ghamandia' (arrogant) alliance intact.

Speaking to ANI, Shahnawaz Hussain said," The post of Prime Minister is not going to be vacant in 2024. Once again Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister, but the Ghamandia alliance has many claimants for the post of Prime Minister."

Reacting to the remarks made by JDU leader KC Tyagi that the INDIA alliance has various candidates who have the capabilities to become PM, he said, "Those leaders who are not known outside their state are talking about becoming the leaders of the country."

"People don't consider Mamta Banerjee as a leader outside West Bengal, Sharad Pawar has not had any big success outside Maharashtra. KC Tyagi ji is giving such a message that he is spoiling the hope of Congress. When any team enters the field, there is one captain. Now he is telling there are 5-6 captains of the same team," he added.

Shahnawaz Hussain further stated that India has found a global leader in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he is set to return to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"For those who are dreaming for the post of PM, this dream will remain unfulfilled. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again take over the reins of the country in 2024 because the people of the country are with him. India has found a global leader who will raise the name of India in the whole world," he said.

Earlier JDU leader KC Tyagi had said that for them opposition unity is more important than the post of PM.

"Nitish Ji, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Sharad Pawar all have the capabilities to become PM. For us (JDU) PM post is not important. Nitish Kumar has all the capabilities needed for the PM/Convener post but for us opposition unity and the 2024 elections are important. We are neither a contender for the post of PM nor for the post of convenor," JDU leader said. Earlier PM Modi at a BJP parliamentary meeting on August 8 had called the INDIA bloc 'Ghamandia' (arrogant).

—ANI