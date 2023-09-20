'PM Modi Has Done Historic Work For Upliftment Of ‘Maatri Shakti’: Dhami

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the tabling of the women's reservation Bill in the Parliament and said that PM Modi has done historic work for the upliftment of ‘Maatri Shakti’.

Speaking to ANI, Dhami said, “Yesterday was a historic day. In the leadership of our PM Narendra Modi, the session started in the new Parliament building. It is historic that the Women's Reservation Bill was also presented for the 33 % reservation of ‘Maatri Shakti’. I am grateful to the PM that he has done historic work in the upliftment of 'Maatr Shakti'.” Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday introduced the bill in the first sitting of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building.

The bill has been named "Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam."

Introducing the bill in the Lower House, the minister said, “This Bill is about women's empowerment. By amending Article 239AA of the Constitution, 33 per cent of seats will be reserved for women in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. Article 330A provides for reservation of seats for SC/ST in the House of People.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government is bringing a new Bill to reserve one-third of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha and the state legislative assemblies and that God has given him the opportunity to take forward the task of women empowerment.

Members of Parliament on Tuesday proceeded to the new Parliament building after bidding farewell to the old building.

Women’s Reservation Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha in 2010 and it was not taken up in Lok Sabha and lapsed in the lower House of Parliament.

The Lok Sabha will debate the bill through the day today with former Congress President Sonia Gandhi expected to speak on behalf of the Congress in the house. After the bill is passed in the Lok Sabha it will be debated in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. —ANI