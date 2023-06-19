'PM Modi's Visit Will Pave Way For Stronger India-US Partnership,' Connecticut Lt Governor Susan Bysiewicz

Washington: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the US, Lieutenant Governor of Connecticut Susan Bysiewicz said that she hopes his visit will pave the way for a stronger and closer partnership between the two nations, as well as, between India and the state of Connecticut.

The official Twitter account of the Embassy of India, Washington, DC posted her video and appreciated her message.

In the video, Susan Bysiewicz welcomed PM Modi on behalf of the people of Connecticut on his state visit to the United States.

"The Indian diaspora has made many contributions to our state. I hope your visit is successful and I am confident that will pave the way for an even stronger and closer partnership between India and the United States and between India and the state of Connecticut," she said in the video.

She also talked about the Indian relationship with Connecticut and said that India-US shared values of diversity nurture the bond between the two countries. "On behalf of the people of Connecticut, I want to extend a very warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi on his state visit to the United States. India and the United States have a shared appreciation for democracy. It's a special occasion as the leaders of the world of largest democracies visit the world's oldest democracies. Our shared values of diversity nurture the bond between our peoples," she said in her video. Bysiewicz also highlighted the fact that the largest percentage of immigrants in Connecticut are Indians. She said, "Connecticut is home to a vibrant and growing Indian community. The largest percentage of immigrants in Connecticut are Indians and we are so proud they have chosen to make Connecticut their home."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the United States from June 21 to June 24.

On June 22, more than 7000 Indian Americans plan to be on the South Lawns of the White House when President Biden and the First Lady welcome the Prime Minister amidst a 21-gun salute. The White House will close the registration shortly for those attending the welcome ceremony. PM Narendra Modi during his visit will also become the first Indian PM to address the Joint Meeting of the US Congress for the second time.

Indian Americans said the invitation sent to Prime Minister to address the US Congress serves as a reminder of the historical significance of the relationship between the US and India, reflecting the shared dream and commitment to global peace and prosperity, especially in the Indo-Pacific region. In the US, PM Modi will also address the chairman and CEOs of top US companies at John F Kennedy Centre in Washington. Followed by an address to the Indian diaspora at Ronald Reagan Centre in DC in the evening. —ANI