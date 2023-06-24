'PM Modi's Visit To Take Relationship To Next Level': Lockheed Martin India Vice-President

Washington: Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the US as "truly historic", India Vice-President of Lockheed Martin, William Blair said that it is going to take the relationship between the two nations to the next level.

Speaking to ANI, William Blair said, "Prime Minister Modi's visit is truly historic. This visit is going to take our relationship (India-US ties) to the next level and I think that's a cross-hold sector for supply chain resilience. We also look forward to our collaboration and cooperation in defence and aerospace."

Lockheed Martin, an American multinational corporation specializing in aerospace, arms, defense, information security, and technology, has exported nearly USD 650 million worth of defence products from India to the US, Blair said.

"...We already have two joint ventures with TATA in India for over a decade now. We are engaged in supply chains with hundreds of suppliers and we have already exported nearly USD 650 million worth of defence products from India to the US"

On being asked about defence sector relations, Blair said, "... the launch of Indus X --- This is a defence innovation bridge bringing our startups to work together in both defence and space domains as well as defence industrial collaboration roadmaps," and added that such initiatives are going to be catalysts as well as an avenue for our industries to connect, and bringing our startups together as part of really one ecosystem."

US Aerospace major Lockheed Martin, headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is a global security and aerospace company that is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. Separately, Executive Director World Bank for India, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka, Parameswaran Iyer on Friday termed Prime Minister Modi's State visit to the US a "phenomenally successful" visit and added that his global leadership has been fully acknowledged.

"I think it has been a phenomenally successful visit. PM Modi's global leadership has been fully acknowledged...I think this visit in particular, in terms of US-India relationships, has been taken to another level whether it is in critical or emerging technologies or in the area of aircraft engines or multiple areas which are needed to each other. So, I think there is full recognition of India's role in the world, PM's leadership role," he told ANI.

Further, Deputy Commissioner for New York City Mayor's Office for International Affairs, Dilip Chauhan said that several investments have been announced during the visit and PM Modi's visit made US and India's ties stronger than before.

"PM Modi's visit made US and India's ties stronger than before. Several investments have been announced during the visit. Around 120 thousand Indian American doctors are currently working in the US, and around 28,000 hotels are owned by Indian Americans in the US," Dilip Chauhan said, adding that it is the best time for economic engagement between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi, is, presently on his first-ever state visit to the United States from June 20-25. His first visit to the US took place in 2014, during which he had a working visit and delivered his inaugural speech at the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During his current State visit, PM Modi addressed the joint sitting of the US Congress on June 22, saying "The US is the oldest and India the largest democracy," adding, "Our partnership augurs well for the future of democracy." During his historic second address at the US Congress yesterday, PM Modi also said, "Now, when our era is at crossroads, I am here to speak about our calling for this century." PM Modi said he can relate to the battles of patience, persuasion and policy.

Yesterday, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted a grand State dinner in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier today (local time), US State Department with Vice President Kamala Harris also hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a luncheon, where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted how India is part of their daily lives.

"Here in the US, India is part of our daily lives. We enjoy our Jhumpa Lahiri novels over samosas. We laugh at the comedies of Mindy Kaling. We dance to the beats of Diljit at Coachella. We keep ourselves more or less fit and healthy doing Yoga," said Blinken.

Indian Americans are the second-largest immigrant group in the United States, with their population estimated to be around four million.

PM Modi attended the 'Hi-tech Handshake' event as well with top CEOs of the US and India at the White House, alongside President Biden. PM Modi met top CEOs and Chairmen from the US and India at the White House. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Reliance Industries Chairman & MD Mukesh Ambani, Zerodha and True Beacon co-Founder Nikhil Kamath and Vrinda Kapoor, Co-Founder, 3rdiTech.

The attendees also included senior executives from US companies - Revathi Advaithi, CEO, Flex; Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI; Mark Douglas, President and CEO, FMC Corporation; Lisa Su, CEO, AMD; Will Marshall, CEO, Planet Labs; Hemant Taneja, CEO and Managing Director, General Catalyst and Thomas Tull, Founder, Tulco LLC. —ANI