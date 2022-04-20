'Playing Football Linked To Increased Cardiovascular Risk'

Washington: Football players show structural changes in the heart and face an elevated risk of heart rhythm disorders later in life, according to a study.

In one study presented at the American College of Cardiology's annual session in the US, former professional National Football League (NFL) players were found to be more than five times as likely to have a heart rhythm disorder, such as atrial fibrillation (AFib), compared with the general public.

Previous studies have shown similarly increased rates of AFib among endurance athletes such as long-distance runners, said researchers, including those from Cleveland Clinic in the US.

This is the first study to find an association for athletes in a strength-based sport, they said.

In a separate study, freshman collegiate football players showed significant structural changes to the heart, including enlargement of the aortic root after just one season of play.

The increased size of the aortic root is a new finding and one for which the clinical significance remains unclear.

"We know that sporting activity increases longevity and has multiple benefits for the cardiovascular system, but our findings seem to suggest that perhaps when you get to the extreme ends that we see in these elite athletes, there may be a negative impact on the heart," said Dermot Phelan from Cleveland Clinic.

"Players should not assume that leading a healthy lifestyle in terms of regular exercise means that they're immune from developing cardiac problems and, in fact, they may be at higher risk for things like atrial fibrillation," said Phelan.