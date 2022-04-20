'Pink' turns four: Taapsee, Angad, Kirti get nostalgic

Mumbai: The thriller Pink was released four years ago on this day and the star cast, including Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi and Kirti Kulhari, took time out on Wednesday to recall shooting for the courtroom drama.

Helmed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film delivers a strong social message about respecting the choices that women of today make. "Pink" featured Amitabh Bachchan with Taapse Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Piyush Mishra and Dhritiman Chatterjee.

Taapsee, Angad and Kirti shared stills from the film on Instagram Story. Angad, who played the antagonist, also shared how the film changed his life.

"It released today on 16th September.. the film that not just changed our society but also our lives .. thank you @amitabhbachchan sir and @shoojitsircar da for the film. #nomeansno became a movement," he wrote.

—IANS