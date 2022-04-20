'Phillauri' to hit theaters on March 31, 2017

Mumbai:�Actress Anushka Sharma's next production "Phillauri" will release on March 31, 2017. The 28-year-old actress, who made her debut as a producer with 2015 thriller "NH 10," took to Twitter to announce the release date of her next venture. "I've got some news for you! #Phillauri will be out on 31st March'17. This one is going to be a crazy colourful ride, I promise @foxstarhindi," Anushka wrote. Co-produced by Clean Slate Films and Fox Star Studios, the movie is a romantic comedy set in Phillaur, Punjab. "We are very happy to announce the release date of Phillauri- a romantic, fun film with loads of desi colour. It will release on 31st March 2017. "Currently, the post production work is in full swing and we are excited about the way the film is shaping up," the producers said in a statement. Shot extensively in Punjab, the film is directed by Anshai Lal. Besides Anushka, it also stars Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh and "Life Of Pi" actor Suraj Sharma.