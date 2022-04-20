'Perky' Alia to endorse chocolate brand

Mumbai: Lively and youthful Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has been roped in to endorse chocolate brand Cadbury Perk. She says it's new campaign 'Jiyo Lightum Light', reflecting her own philosophy of "enjoying the lighter moments of life". Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd.) announced Alia's appointment as brand ambassador in a statement on Thursday. In the commercial, the "Highway" actress will be seen in a playful and a mischievous avatar, bringing to life the 'Jiyo Lightum Light' campaign. "Super excited" to be the face of Perk," Alia said in a statement. "It's a brand that reflects my own playful personality. When the Mondelez India team told me about the new brand campaign, I couldn't wait to get on-board and as expected, I had a really fun time shooting for the TVC." �Perk is all about enjoying the lighter moments of life and my character in the TVC brings this to life. It was quite refreshing for me to honestly just be myself on the shoot day light-hearted and 'perky'." The campaign is created by Ogilvy and produced by Tubelight Films. The ticklish storyline of the commercial begins with a shot of the 22-year-old enjoying a Perk bar with her girlfriend. The first bite of the chocolate sparks her naughty side and she goes on to play an innocent prank on two men in the vicinity. Alia was considered a "natural choice" for the brand as she brings the �Jiyo Lightum Light� tagline to life so effortlessly, said Prashant Peres, director, Marketing - Chocolates, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited. IANS