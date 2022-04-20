'Patient pooling' of COVID-19 cases in UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh will now start ''patient polling'' in the state in order to ensure optimum use of medical facilities for Corona patients.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that ''patient pooling'' will be done in districts where the number of corona positive cases are less.

"In districts, where the number of patients is three or four, we will be shifting all of them to one medical facility where they can get better treatment. By doing so, one medical facility will not be affected by three or four patients," he said.

Necessary instructions in this regard have been sent to all divisional commissioners.

Testing labs will also be set up at each of the 18 divisional headquarters in the state. These divisional headquarters include Devi Patan, Mirzapur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Aligarh and also Varanasi where the number of testing labs will be increased.

At present, there are ten corona testing laboratories in Uttar Pradesh.

Nearly 37 districts have reported corona cases in the state.

