    'Parasite' star Song Kang-Ho set to lead Disney+ series 'Uncle Samsik'

    January3/ 2024
    Song Kang-ho Takes the Lead in 'Uncle Samsik' - A Gripping 1960s Korean Period Drama on Disney+: A Tale of Idealism, Political Intrigue, and Social Transformation Directed by Shin Yeon-shick.

    South Korean actor Song Kang-Ho. [Credit: Reuters]

    Los Angeles: Parasite star Song Kang-ho is set to lead 'Uncle Samsik', an ambitious period drama series from the streaming platform Disney+.

    The show is written and directed by Shin Yeon-shick, known for Korean films such as The Russian Novel and Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet.

    According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Uncle Samshik' is set in 1960s Korea, a time of great social and political upheaval.

    'Uncle Samsik' tells the story of a young idealist man Kim San who is driven to turn his country's fortunes around. The man attracts the attention of a shady fixer, who adapts to any situation and takes whatever steps necessary to help him accomplish his boss' goals', read the film's synopsis.

    Song will play the fixer Pak Doochill/Uncle Samsik and Byun Yo-han, known for K-drama Mr Sunshine, will essay the role of Kim San.

    The 16-part drama will arrive on Disney+ this year.

    'Uncle Samshik' marks Song's first appearance in a series as well as the first TV project for Shin. The duo previously collaborated on two 2023 films: the volleyball drama One Win and the black comedy Cobweb.

