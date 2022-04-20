'Pani puri' sale banned in UP district

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): There is bad news for those who crave for 'pani puri'. The sale of 'pani puri' has been banned in Kanpur from Tuesday.

District Magistrate Brahmadeo Ram Tiwari said there were inputs that corona safety norms were being flouted at street food carts after the relaxation in curbs under 'Unlock 1.0'.

"Besides, there was a lack of social distancing at these stalls and we have banned the sale of pani puri so that there is no further spike in corona cases," he said.

According to the health officials, most pani puri vendors were not seen wearing masks. Many of them were also not using gloves while serving customers.

A health official said, "People should refrain from consuming pani puri. If they want to have it, they can purchase the raw material and prepare the stuffing and water at home. This would be a safer option."

Kanpur is one of the 11 corona-hit districts in Uttar Pradesh where the increasing number of positive cases has been a cause for worry.

–IANS