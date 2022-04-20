'Pakistani Attire' wins hearts in Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab): People of Punjab's Ludhiana are making a beeline for a shop selling Pakistani suits in the city.





The clothing store named 'Pakistani Attire' is winning hearts and has garnered a lot of love and praise on social media. People are praising Puneet Chhabra, the owner of the store, for bringing Pakistani suits to India.





The store has been running for almost 10 years now. Chhabra, talking to ANI said, "I got the idea through my friend who is from Pakistan. She would display her suits on the exhibition here, and gradually, I followed her lead and started my own store using her contacts."





She added that Pakistan has been very kind to her.





Talking of the warm response, Chhabra said, "People are very fond of Pakistani suits. The demand is very high, and anyone who starts wearing these suits can never go back to other suits."





She further added that her clientele is not limited to the country and she has received orders from the United States, Canada, New Zealand and other countries too.





Describing the specialty of the Pakistani suits, Chhabra said, "The design, colour, quality, all is very amazing. Their dyeing style is unique and the accessories attached are superb. Overall, the range of Pakistani suits is endless."





A customer at the store, Sonika Kapoor said, "Pakistani suits give us a slimmer look, and the quality of these suits is also good. There should more imports and exports exercise between India and Pakistan." (ANI)



