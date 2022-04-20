'Pakistan's withdrawal from Gilgit-Baltistan will help resolve Kashmir issue'

Dallas: Describing Pakistan as an "occupier" of Gilgit-Baltistan, a US-based organisation has said that Islamabad's withdrawal from this part of Jammu and Kashmir would help resolve the Kashmir issue. "Indian Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi's policy to highlight human rights violations in Gilgit-Baltistan is a positive step," said Senge Sering, director of the Washington DC-based Gilgit-Baltistan National Congress. In a statement, Sering said the UN Security Council through its resolutions has declared Pakistan an intruder in Gilgit-Baltistan. "The international community including India and other neighbors of Pakistan must remind Pakistan that it is an occupier in Gilgit-Baltistan and only Pakistan's withdrawal from Gilgit-Baltistan will help fast track the settlement of dispute over Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan," he said. "Since Gilgit-Baltistan is a disputed area, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan should have the right to initiate direct talks with the UN Office representatives, the government of Kashmir in Srinagar and the Indian Union government in Delhi to come up with mechanisms to solve the dispute," Sering added.