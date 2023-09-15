‘Over 1.30L people given land document in Assam in last 5 yrs’

Guwahati: The Assam government has given land “patta” or ownership documents to more than 1.30 lakh people in the last five years, Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management Jogen Mohan told the Assembly on Friday.

In response to a query by BJP MLA Terash Gowalla, the Minister stated that indigenous people are receiving land ownership in accordance with the Assam Land Policy, 2019.

He stated that 1,34,532 landless people have received land ownership rights in the last five years.

A total of 16,441 of them were reported from the Dhemaji district, 15,360 from Jorhat, and 12,389 from Dibrugarh, respectively.

Meanwhile, Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah of the Congress asked another question, and Mohan responded by stating that the state has 48 proclaimed tribal belts and blocks, of which 19 are in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and the others are in non-scheduled regions.

For the areas of Assam where the Bodo ethnic group predominates, the BTR is an autonomous division established under the Constitution’s Sixth Schedule.

The four districts that make up BTR are Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri.

BTR’s tribal belts and blocks have a total land area of 36,04,447 bighas, and non-scheduled regions have a total land area of 51,47,806 bighas, as per the state government data.

