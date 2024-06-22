'Only Murders In The Building' season 4 unveils star-studded cast additions

Featuring Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, and Eva Longoria, the new season follows Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) as they navigate the aftermath of a shocking event involving Charles' stunt double.

Washington: The acclaimed series 'Only Murders in the Building' is gearing up to dazzle fans with its upcoming fourth season, introducing a star-studded lineup that includes Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, and Eva Longoria in pivotal roles.

As revealed recently, the new season of 'Only Murders in the Building' will take the core trio of Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) on an adventurous journey to Los Angeles.

As per Deadline, the plot thickens with the trio grappling with the aftermath of the shocking events involving Charles' stunt double and friend, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), raising questions about the intended victim.

Their investigation leads them to Hollywood, where a studio is preparing a film adaptation of the 'Only Murders' podcast.

Upon their return to New York, the amateur sleuths delve deeper into the enigmatic lives of the residents of the Arconia's West Tower, promising an even more epic and suspenseful narrative, according to Deadline.

Joining the returning cast members Meryl Streep, Michael Cyril Creighton, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, the new season will feature Melissa McCarthy, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Kind, as well as the newly announced Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, and Eva Longoria.

Season 4 of 'Only Murders in the Building' is scheduled to premiere on August 27 on Hulu.

—ANI