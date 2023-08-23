‘Only BJP will win’ remark of Telangana MP sparks row

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP MP D. Arvind’s remark that it is the BJP alone which will win the election no matter which party people cast their vote for has triggered a huge controversy with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) demanding the Election Commission of India to look into it seriously.



‘Ayega to Modi hi’ remark of the MP made at a press conference in his constituency Nizamabad evoked strong reaction from BRS.



“If you cast your vote for NOTA, I will win. If you vote for ‘car’ (BRS), I will win. If you vote for ‘hand’ (Congress), then also ‘Kamal’ (BJP) will win,” Arvind had said at the press conference on Tuesday.



After making ‘Ayega to Modi hi’ remark, Arvind went on to add that was not speaking out of arrogance but had come to people after serving them.



Reacting strongly to Arvind’s remark, BRS urged the Election Commission of India to seriously look into it.



BRS leader K. Kavitha on Wednesday urged the Election Commission of India to take the statement of Arvind seriously.



She told media persons in Hyderabad that BRS leaders will submit a representation to the Election Commission of India urging it to seriously look into the comments made by the Lok Sabha member from Nizamabad.



Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, said a research paper by a professor of Ashoka University has also already sparked a debate in the country on tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).



“Now a MP of the ruling party making such comments has created doubts. The Election Commission of India should seriously look into it,” said Kavitha, a former MP from Nizamabad.



The BRS leader, who lost the election to Arvind in 2019, also condemned his comments threatening some communities. She said the Election Commission of India should take strict action against him.



Replying to a query at his press conference, the BJP MP had said that bulldozers will be used only if stones are pelted. —IANS