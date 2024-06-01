'On June 4th, The Modi Government Will Be Formed Again:' CM Yogi After Casting His Vote

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed strong confidence in the re-election of the Modi government on Saturday while speaking to the media after casting his vote in the final phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

"This is the festival of democracy Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Today, voting is also being held in 57 Lok Sabha seats including 13 seats of Uttar Pradesh. Various political parties put forth their issues before the public," Yogi said.

Reflecting on the voter turnout, Yogi Adityanath expressed gratitude, saying, "The voters have shown great enthusiasm. I want to thank all of them who have come out to cast their votes." Addressing the support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across the nation, CM Yogi remarked, "Today, voting is also being held in 57 Lok Sabha seats including 13 seats of Uttar Pradesh. Various political parties put forth their issues before the public...The voters have shown great enthusiasm, I want to thank all of them who have come out to cast their votes. Looking at the support we are receiving across the country, we can say that when the results come on June 4th, the party that has worked for the youth and the country will be successful...We have faith that on June 4th, the Modi government will be formed again."

The UP CM also criticised the opposition for questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 45-hour meditation at the Vivekananda Rock that ends on Saturday.

"PM Modi has taken some time out of his busy schedule of 2.5 months, although his entire life is dedicated to India. He has served India for 10 years and has increased India's respect in the world by considering the country's welfare as paramount. This spiritual worship of PM Modi is dedicated to the nation...Those who are involved in corruption and misconduct cannot understand the importance of this. To understand this, one needs to have faith in India and India's eternal values and we can say with confidence that the meditation and devotion of PM Modi is also a part of nation worship and the country will also get its benefits," he said. Meanwhile, as the seventh and final phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is underway, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cast his vote at a polling booth in Gorakhpur's Gorakhnath.

Considered to be a bastion of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Gorakhpur is set for a fierce battle between two Bhojpuri actors. The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ravi Kishan and Samajwadi Party candidate Kajal Nishad from the INDIA Bloc are in the fray relying on star power to bag the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat. Gorakhpur is one of the most high-profile seats that will vote in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls on June 1. It comprises five Vidhan Sabha segments, Caimpiyarganj, Pipraich, Gorakhpur Urban, Gorakhpur Rural, and Sahajanwa, covering the entire Gorakhpur District.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again fielded their sitting MP and actor Ravi Kishan as their Lok Sabha candidate, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded actress Kajal Nishad. The Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) has fielded Javed Simanani.

Also the Peethadheeshwar of the famous 'Gorakshapeeth' (Gorakhnath temple), Yogi Adityanath won the seat five times in a row from 1998 to 2014. In the by-elections held after he became the Chief Minister in 2017, the SP won from here, however, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP reclaimed the seat with Ravi Kishan as its candidate.

Uttar Pradesh is voting in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls, the last phase of which is ongoing.

The Congress is fighting the polls in partnership with the Samajwadi Party in the state and has a seat-sharing agreement with each other. As per the seat agreement, Congress is contesting 17 seats, and the Samajwadi Party has the remaining 63 seats in the electorally crucial state. In the 2019 general elections, the BJP emerged triumphant, securing 62 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, supplemented by two seats clinched by its ally Apna Dal (S). Mayawati's BSP managed to secure 10 seats, while Akhilesh Yadav's SP garnered five. Conversely, the Congress party secured only one seat.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats is being held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4. —ANI