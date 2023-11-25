    Menu
    ‘Odh’ wins best film award at IFFI's 75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow

    Pankaj Sharma
    November25/ 2023
    Odh’ Triumphs at 75 CMOT: Goa's Short Film Shines at International Film Festival, Spotlighting Environmental Themes and Empowering Young Filmmakers.

    Odh bags the best film award at 54th IFFI

    Panaji: Short film on receding beach lines of Goa, the ‘Odh’ won the best film award at the ‘75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’ held at 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa.

    Prithul Kumar, Joint Secretary (Films), Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and Managing Director, NFDC threw light on the importance of recognising true content in filmmaking which will place India at the global pedestal. “The CMOT is the best platform for young creative minds across India who are driven into making films with good content,” he said, while congratulating the winners and participants.

    Speaking on the occasion, Director Shoojit Sircar, one of the Jury members for 75 CMOT, said that creating a short film in 48 hours on the theme ‘The Mission Life’ juxtaposing all the emotions such as self-retrospection, hope, protest etc is incredible.

    "All the films are really relevant and thought-provoking and deals with a very important topic of protecting and preserving the environment," he said.

    Jury member and CEO of Shorts TV, Carter Pilcher added that the concept of providing a platform like CMOT to young creative minds to showcase their talent is phenomenal.

    As part of the Film Challenge, 75 CMOT participants were divided into five teams who made short films on the topic ‘Mission Life’ in 48 hours.

    The competition has been conceived by NFDC in partnership with Shorts International. The CMOT participants also attended workshops and masterclass sessions curated by the masters of world cinema.

    —PTI

