'Nowhere is safe in Yemen', says ICRC as Saudi bombs rebels again

Sanaa: The hope for peace in Yemen appeared to flicker violently as just a day after announcing the end of air campaign, Saudi Arabia bombed the rebels and fighting intensified between Houthis and pro-Hadi forces. Meanwhile, the Red Cross has described the humanitarian situation in Yemen as �catastrophic� adding, �nowhere is safe in Yemen�. Saudi-led coalition is said to have bombed rebel positions in the city of Taez soon after Houthi on Tuesday claimed control of an army base there. Saudi Arabia had on Tuesday announced that it was ending its nearly one-month-long air strikes campaign in the strife-torn country. Saudi had said that the focus will now shift from military operations to the political process, beginning a new phase - Operation Restore Hope. However, it had warned that the coalition will continue to protect Yemeni people, and will counter any military moves by the Houthis or their allies. Reiterating the warning, Saudi ambassador to the US Adel al-Jubeir on Wednesday said that the coalitionwill continue retorting to attacks by Houthi rebels as part of its new mission. "We will not allow them to take Yemen by force," said the Saudi envoy to the US. He said that the coalition will soon respond to three-pronged militant attack on the city of Aden. He also rejected Houthi's proposal of UN peace talks saying they have violated many previous agreements The Houthis have said it wanted a return to United Nations peace talks, but only after a complete halt to air strikes. Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Yemen continued to worsen with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) expressing severe concern. Robert Mardini, the Regional Director for the #MiddleEast, who was on a 3-day visit to Sanaa, said he was shocked to see the situation there as �people are being killed and wounded everyday�. �Nowhere is safe in Yemen. People are facing a lot of challenges.. no electricity, no water, no fuel, no public services,� said the Red Cross official. Even if air strikes end, the challenges and needs will be enormous, warned Mardini.