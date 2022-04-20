'Not going to sit on my ego for 3 basic shots': Abhishek reacts to Manmarziyaan row

Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan has defended the decision of the makers to delete three scenes from his latest 'Manmarziyaan', and said the sequences did not impact the story anyway.

The scenes in question featuring Abhishek and Taapsee Pannu smoking had upset a certain section of the Sikh community, following which they were omitted from the film.

When asked about the issue, Abhishek said, "Each individual is allowed to react the way they have, and they want to. It's their personal opinion. For me, it's not a big deal. My film isn't about anyone smoking, I have no problem cutting that out if someone has taken objection to it."

The actor stressed that the intention of the makers was not to hurt anyone.

"The intention of the makers is (not to) upset any community or ruffle any feathers. We just wanted to make a nice love story, and that's what the film is about. If by cutting out one or two shots, if it's going to placate someone and make them feel better, I've no problem doing that."

Abhishek was in conversation with journalist Mayank Shekhar at the Jagran Cinema Summit here.

When asked if the move sets a bad precedent, the actor said one has to look at the issue in totality.

"You have to look at why and who is objecting, what's the purpose behind the objection. If that's genuine, look into it genuinely and address it... You need to ask who's the loser here? In the situation like we are in right now, it's the exhibitors."

The actor said so many people down the cinema chain would stand to lose money if one sat on their "ego" over certain scenes.

"If there is an objection or a protest, a cinema hall might get vandalised, shows of the exhibitors might get cancelled and that person is going to lose money. If you say it's a bad precedent, please underwrite all the loses that people down the chain are going to face. I'll stand by you.

"That's my industry as well, and I've got to think about that. Those one or two shots aren't going to change the story, so take it out. If it's changing the narrative or the reason why I'm making the film, then no. Like in 'Udta Punjab'... But here, I'm not going to sit on my ego for three basic shots, which might affect the exhibitors."