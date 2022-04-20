'No test, no corona' policy is scary: Priyanka to Yogi

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday wrote to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, raising the issue of rising coronavirus cases and low testing in the state. She said state government seems to have adopted 'No test, no corona' policy which is scary. Priyanka Gandhi said that 2,500 cases of coronavirus were reported in the state on Friday and almost all metro cities have been flooded with new cases.

Even the countryside is not being spared by the coronavirus. Priyanka Gandhi said, "It is clear that your government has adopted the policy of low testing following 'No test no corona' as your mantra. Now there is an explosion of corona cases in the hinterland. Until the tests are conducted in a transparent manner, the fight against the virus is incomplete and the situation may become even more frightening."

She wrote that the condition of quarantine centres and hospitals in UP is pathetic. In many places, the situation is so bad that people are afraid of going to the hospitals due to poor arrangements. This is why people are not opting for the test. The letter added, corruption is also rampant and if not curbed on time, the battle agaimst corona will turn into a disaster.

Priyanka Gandhi wrote that the UP government had claimed that 1.5-lakh beds are available but it seems that there is shortage of beds at only 20,000 active coronavirus patients. She advised the government to set up temporary hospitals on the lines of Mumbai and Delhi. Getting medical facility is the fundamental right of every citizen, she said.

"The Prime Minister is an MP from Varanasi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow, and many other Union ministers are from Uttar Pradesh. Why can't temporary hospitals be opened in Varanasi, Lucknow and Agra? Sir, the situation is getting serious. I urge you that the battle against coronavirus cannot be fought alone," Priyanka Gandhi said.

She wrote that the central facilities set up in Delhi can also be used for the border districts. The hospitals there are still not used to full capacity. Home quarantine is a right step, but it should not be implemented halfway.

"Let me once again assure you that we have the greatest feeling in protecting the health and life of the people of Uttar Pradesh. In this war against pandemic, the Congress party stands with the people of UP and is ready to give full support to your government as well," Priyanka Gandhi added.

--IANS