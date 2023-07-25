'No special facilities in jail for Senthil Balaji': TN minister

Chennai: On Tuesday, S. Regupathy, the law minister for Tamil Nadu, declared that imprisoned minister Senthil Balaji is not receiving any preferential treatment.

Speaking to journalists at Pudukottai, Regupathy said Balaji was provided 'A' class facilities in the jail which he was entitled to as a minister.

The law minister, however, claimed that he had received no special treatment due to his position as a minister or as a representative of the ruling DMK party.

The minister claimed that false rumours were circulating on social media about Senthil Balaji's privileged prison life in Puzhal central prison.

He said that the jail officials were not providing any special facilities to the minister in the jail and added that even the Chief Minister would not approve of such an act.

The law minister also said that food from outside cannot be brought into the jail and that AC couldn't be provided in the jail.

On June 14th, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Balaji in connection with a job for money case.

After reporting chest pain, the minister had an angiography at a government hospital in Chennai, where doctors determined that three blockages existed in his coronary artery.

A bench of the Madras High Court authorised the minister to have an angioplasty at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai.—Inputs from Agencies