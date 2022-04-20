'No progress in talks between Dalai Lama's envoys, China'

Dharamsala: There was no progress of formal negotiations between the Dalai Lama's envoys and China and the religious freedom continues to deteriorate in Tibet, the 2020 annual report by the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) has said.

The report, released this week and based on the events between July 1, 2019 and July 1, 2020, details its recommendations to Congress and the US President based on the human rights conditions and rule of law developments in China.

The CECC, which favoured enactment of the Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020 that was passed at the end of December of 2020, highlighted their concerns of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) increasingly repressive tactics, such as intimidation of critics, censorship and interference in foreign governments and citizens.

Along with Tibet, freedom of expression in Hong Kong, East Turkestan (Xinjiang), and Taiwan are curtailed because of China's concerted efforts to influence foreign corporations, said the report of the CECC that has been monitoring Beijing's compliance with international human rights standards since 2000.

—IANS