'No Law & Order, Lot Of 'Asurs' Here:' SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav On Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva Murder

Sitapur: Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament Ram Gopal Yadav on Saturday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government following the murder of gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva in broad daylight inside the Lucknow court premises a few days ago.

Speaking with ANI, the SP leader said that there is no law and order in Lucknow, referring to the recent murder of Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, adding that such incidents have been happening on a regular basis.

"In Lucknow, such murders are happening back to back. There is nothing called law and order here. If the state government itself believes that such murders are ok then who is going to stop them?...there are a lot of 'Asurs' here, 'Asurs' are those who commit atrocities against people..." SP MP said while talking to ANI.

On Wednesday, Jeeva was fatally shot by a man posing as a lawyer inside the Lucknow civil court premises.

Following the murder, police said that as many as six Lucknow police personnel were suspended for negligence.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lucknow Central, Aparna Kaushik, said that the police personnel posted to ensure security in court has been suspended.

"Six police officials have been suspended for negligence, resulting in the murder of gangster Sanjeev alias Jeeva. The police officials posted to ensure security inside the court premises has been suspended," said Kaushik.

According to the post-mortem report of Jeeva, there were 16 bullet entry and exit points in the body showing that 8 bullets were fired. Six shots hit his chest and 2 of his hand and he was brought dead to Balrampur Hospital, stated King George's Medical University, Lucknow.

Jeeva was alleged to have been involved with several gangs and carried out several criminal activities for almost three decades.

He is also said to have been a key aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. Jeeva emerged as a notorious gangster after the murder of BJP leaders Krishna Nand Rai and leader Braham Dutt Dwivedi and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

In the shooting incident on Wednesday, two police constables and a child also sustained injuries.

After the incident, a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to probe the firing incident inside the Lucknow Civil Court, the UP Chief Ministers Office (CMO) informed on Wednesday. —ANI