'No gym, no problem': Here's Priyanka Chopra's hack

New Delhi: Actor Priyanka Chopra seems headstrong when it comes to fitness. Despite not hitting the gym due to lockdown, the actor has a solution to maintain her workout routine at home.

The star on Saturday posted a video of herself on Instagram in which she could be seen half-laid on the couch while pulling up a kid with her hands.

















The 37-year-old was pounding out reps over reps as she lifted the little young girl instead of dumbells.

Taking to the captions, the 'Don' actor wrote: 'No gym, no problem'.

The 'Fashion' actor is currently staying indoors with her singer husband Nick Jonas in the United States.

Recently, the actor shared a picture of herself in a stunning blue saree, saying she 'felt like wearing' one at home.

Earlier, Chopra pledged USD 100,000 in total to four incredible women who rose above the challenges to make a difference during the coronavirus crises.

Moreover, she along with Nick donated to several organisations including PM CARES Fund, Goonj, Feeding America and others to combat COVID-19 which has affected over 10 lakh people globally.

The 'Baywatch' actor took part in WHO's live stream event 'ONE WORLD: TOGETHER AT HOME' to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. (ANI)