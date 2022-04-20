'No' Plans To Recruit More Private Sector Specialists As JS In Govt: Personnel Ministry

New Delhi: There are no plans to recruit more private sector specialists as joint secretaries in central government departments, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Out of 10 vacancies advertised for joint secretary posts via lateral entry mode, the central government has recently appointed eight private sector specialists.

The lateral entry mode relates to the appointment of specialists from private sector in government organisations.

"No," said the written reply by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh when asked whether there was any plan for more such recruitment.

In response to the advertisement published by the Department of Personnel and Training for lateral recruitment to 10 posts of joint secretary in the government of India, a total of 6,077 applications were received, the minister said.

After scrutiny, 65 candidates were shortlisted and called for interview by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

A total of 64 candidates were interviewed, of which nine were recommended for appointment to joint secretary-level posts on contract basis under lateral recruitment, he said.

"The recruitment process for selection of a candidate for joint secretary-level post in the department of revenue became infructuous," the minister said.

Thereafter, upon acceptance of the terms and conditions of appointment, eight out of the nine candidates recommended by UPSC have been appointed as joint secretary in the ministries/departments of Civil Aviation, Commerce, Economic Affairs, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Financial Services, New and Renewable Energy, Road Transport and Highways, and Shipping, he said.

One candidate has not accepted the offer of appointment, the minister added.

In another reply, Singh said the candidates who have been appointed as joint secretary under lateral recruitment policy have signed a contract agreement with the government.

"As per this agreement, the performance of joint secretary appointed under lateral recruitment policy will be evaluated annually," he said.

—PTI