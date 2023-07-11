'No' Decision Taken Yet On Imran Khan's Military Trial

Islamabad: No decision has been taken yet on whether Pakistan's former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan will be trialled under the Army Act or not, The News International reported.

Citing the sources, The News International reported that although some federal ministers had suggested that Imran Khan should be alleged as being the mastermind of the May 9 attacks in the military trial but still no decision has been taken in this regard.

The civil side including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and several federal ministers have repeatedly said that Imran Khan was the key planner of the May 9 violence.

However, the military establishment has not yet named anyone including Imran Khan but indirectly hinted the same what the civil government vocally says.

FIRs are now being registered against Imran Khan in connection with May 9 attacks following the evidence collected by the police and on the basis of statements made by some of the already arrested arsonists.

In at least six FIRs, Imran Khan has been nominated. So far Imran Khan has been nominated in FIRs registered in different police stations of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Mianwali. His name is expected to be included in more FIRs.

When asked if Imran Khan will be tried under the Army Act, the source said that no decision has been taken as yet on this issue.

According to the information provided by the federal government to the Supreme Court recently, a total of 102 civilians, arrested from various parts of the country in the wake of the May 9 violence, are with the military authorities for their trial under the Army Act.

None of these 102 suspects includes women or children. A media report, a few days back, suggested that no woman or any person under 18 will be tried under the Army Act. The custody of all those, to be tried under the Army Act, is handed over to the Army. If a decision is taken to try Imran Khan under the Army Act, his custody will also be handed over to the military authorities.

Earlier, the PTI chief appeared before two Joint Investigation Teams (JITs) to record his statement on 12 cases registered under the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), Anti-Terrorist Act (ATA) and Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) on Monday, reported The News International.

Two JITs, headed by Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) Yasir Afridi and SP Rukhsar Mehdi, asked more than 25 questions to Imran while recording his statement.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his statement, said that he have no abhorrence of Pakistan and the national institutions. The PTI Chief further stated that he respects the Pakistan Army, the dead soldiers, and the Ghazis from the core of his heart.

"Sources disclosed that Imran had openly condemned the May 9 incident, however, Imran said, "The PTI workers or I have nothing to do with the May 9 occurrence.

"He further claimed it was a conspiracy against him and his party, according to The News International.

"I will never accept responsibility for the occurrence because the conspiracy has been hatched by the government and law enforcement agencies engaged in entrapping me and the party in legal clutches," he said.

He repeatedly said, "I do not agree with the assertion that the PTI workers were involved in the May 9 episode because I have proof of conspiracy linked to the occurrence."

"They are trying to eliminate me from politics but they can't triumph in their design," Imran concluded, reported The News International. —ANI