'Nirman Yagna' To Be Held For Ram Bhakts Later

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has said that it will organise a 'Nirman Yagna' in Ayodhya in the coming months and invite all Ram bhakts to attend it.

The Trust's General Secretary Champat Rai said the decision has been taken since devotees are unable to witness the 'bhumi pujan' ceremony in Ayodhya on August 5 due to the pandemic.

"The Trust had planned to invite all Ram bhakts from across the country to Ayodhya for the 'bhumi pujan'. Many of them had played a key role in the temple movement since 1984 and wanted to witness the historic ceremony on August 5, but the plan had to be shelved because of the pandemic," Rai said.

"We will hold a 'nirman yagna' for Ram bhakts as soon as the pandemic situation eases."

The trust has invited a select gathering of 200 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and top RSS leaders for the August 5 event.

"Guests will be seated in blocks of 50 each in order to maintain social distancing," he added.

He further said that work on the temple would begin immediately after the 'bhumi pujan' and is expected to be completed in the next three years.

Rai, also the Vice President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, has appealed to the people not to visit Ayodhya for the 'bhumi pujan' but watch the ceremony live on television instead.

He has asked Indian citizens as well as NRIs to perform a puja between 11.30 a.m and 12.30 p.m in their homes on August 5 and light diyas later in the evening.

"People should also take a pledge to make donations for the Ram temple as per their ability," he added.

Rai had earlier termed the Ram temple bhumi pujan as the most significant occasion in Independent India.

VHP sources has asked its cadres to make arrangements in every city and village where people can gather while following COVID-19 protocols and watch the ground breaking ceremony live on TV.

They have also been asked to use social media platforms to ensure that the ceremony was watched in every household.