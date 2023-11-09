'New Chapter In History Of UP', Says Yogi

Ayodhya: As the special state cabinet meeting held in the Holy City of Ayodhya today concluded, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on that a new chapter has been added to the history of Uttar Pradesh.

"Today a new chapter has been added in the history of Uttar Pradesh. The entire cabinet of the UP government has come to Ayodhya Dham. An important meeting was held today regarding the development of UP. We know that 178 schemes of the Central and State Governments worth more than Rs 30,500 crore are already running in Ayodhya" Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet colleagues attended the special cabinet meeting at the Ram Katha Museum in Ayodhya.

"14 important proposals were brought in the cabinet meeting today. The first proposal was to establish an Inland Waterways Authority in Uttar Pradesh...We have decided to create this authority at the state level" the Chief Minister said.

The UP CM also announce the dates of the Winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

"The winter session of the UP Assembly will begin from November 28 and the duration of the session is likely to be a week long." Earlier, CM Yogi visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir construction site in Ayodhya. The Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues also offered prayers at Hanumangarhi Temple and at the site of Ram Lala Virajman.

This is the first time the state's executive body had gathered in the holy city. The Ramkatha museum was decorated grandly. Posters of Lord Shri Ram and Lord Hanuman werre put up in the cabinet meeting hall.

UP Police had tightened security and deployed the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in the temple town.

The decision to hold the cabinet meeting in Ayodhya coincided with the anniversary of two events. On November 9, 1989, the first foundation stone of the temple was laid, and on November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court paved the way for the temple's construction.

In addition to the religious aspects, the cabinet meeting focused on development initiatives and preparations for the upcoming Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya.

The cabinet meeting also came ahead of the much-awaited consecration of the idol of Lord Ram in the temple, which will take place on January 22, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also take part in the consecration ceremonies, along with several seers. —ANI