'Never Have I Ever' Season Two Adds Tyler Alvarez To Cast

Los Angeles: Actor Tyler Alvarez, best known for TV series "American Vandal" and Netflix hit series "Orange is the New Black", has been roped in to star in the second season of "Never Have I Ever". The Netflix coming-of-age series, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, revolves around an academically competitive and hot-headed Indian American teenager Devi, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, trying to catch the eye of the school heartthrob while secretly grieving the sudden death of her father.

According to Deadline, Alvarez has been cast in the recurring role of Malcom, who went to elementary school with Devi and her friends but left when he was cast in a Disney Channel show. He has recently returned to Sherman Oaks High whilst continuing his acting career. In the new season, Ramakrishnan will reprise her role alongside returning cast including Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young.

The first season, which debuted in April, was lauded by critics for inclusivity and breaking South Asian stereotypes. Fisher serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner with Kaling executive producing alongside 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.

The show is produced by Universal Television in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Original Langster, and Kaling International.

