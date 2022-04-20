'Nautanki' Will Not Fetch Votes For Cong: Keshav To Priyanka

Lucknow: Attacking Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that 'nautanki' (theatrics) will not fetch votes for the Congress and what's left of the party will also be finished.

In a Hindi tweet late on Saturday night, Maurya said that it seemed by Priyanka Gandhi's behaviour that the party has become a 'danga karao party' and it cannot tolerate the peaceful atmosphere and development in Uttar Pradesh.

He said the state was a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity and added that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party were getting disturbed, seeing their political future in dark.

"Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi does not want the welfare of the people of Lucknow. 'Nautanki' (dramatics) will not fetch votes for the Congress, and what's remaining of the party will also be finished.

"Everyone in UP knows that the Congress only has members who are interested in getting their photos clicked. By misleading the country on the issue of CAA, the Congress has become a villian in the eyes of the public" Maurya said.

The deputy chief minister's remarks came a day after a high-voltage drama unfolded in Lucknow on Saturday evening as Priyanka Gandhi alleged she was manhandled by police personnel who grabbed her by the throat and pushed her when she resisted their attempts to stop her from visiting the residence of retired IPS officer SR Darapuri, arrested in connection with the recent anti-CAA protests.

"They do not have the right to stop me. If they want to arrest me, they should do so," Priyanka told reporters after meeting Darapuri at his Indiranagar's sector 18 residence. She accused the BJP government of acting in a cowardly manner.

The state police denied the allegation as "false", while an angry Congress, at a press conference in Delhi, slammed the police action and demanded imposition of President's Rule in UP.

Reacting to Maurya's comments, party's state media management committee member Lalan Kumar said, "BJP leaders are making such statements as they are afraid of Priyanka ji. Ever since she has taken charge of UP, the party workers are feeling galvanised."

"The BJP is losing its political ground in the state and the country with every passing day. And, in the 2022 UP Assembly elections, the Congress will emerge victorious and form the government," he said.



