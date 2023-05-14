'National Technology Week 2023 Concludes In Delhi; Dr Jitendra Graces The Occasion On Valedictory Ceremony'

New Delhi (The Hawk): National Technology Day is celebrated every year on 11th May to commemorate the country's technological advancements. It was on this day in 1998, India had the prideful accomplishments of ‘Operation Shakti’ and ‘Hansa 3 Test flown’. For this year, to mark this momentous occasion of 25th anniversary of these landmark events, Technology Development Board along with 12 Ministries/Departments viz. Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) -NITI Aayog, Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Defence Research and Development Organisation - Ministry of Defence, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Department of Biotechnology, Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Education, Indian Space Research Organisation and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) organised National Technology Week, 2023 with primary focus on Atal Innovation Mission, programs and showcase innovations from different sectors of the innovation lifecycle with a central theme of ‘School to Startup- Igniting Young Minds to Innovate’.

The event was inaugurated by Hon’ble PM, Shri Narendra Modi. Praising the theme of event ‘School to Start-ups - igniting young minds to innovate,’ the Prime Minister said that India's future will be decided by the youth and children of today. He said that the passion, energy and capabilities of the children and youth today are India’s big strengths. Quoting Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of knowledge and said as India is developing as a knowledge society, it is acting with equal force. He elaborated on the strong foundation that has been created in the country during the last nine years to ignite young minds.

The Prime Minister said that more than 10 thousand ATAL tinkering labs in 700 districts have become innovation nurseries. More importantly, 60 percent of these labs are in government and rural schools. He informed that over 75 lakh students are working laboriously on more than 12 lakh innovation projects in Atal Tinkering Lab. This, the Prime Minister said, is a sign of young scientists coming right out of schools and reaching the far corners of the country and emphasising that it is everyone’s duty to handhold them, nurture their talent and assist them in implementing their ideas. He noted the hundreds of start-ups that have been incubated at Atal Innovation Centres (AIC) and said that it is emerging as the new laboratories of the ‘New India’. “The Tinker-preneurs of India will soon become leading entrepreneurs of the world,” the Prime Minister said.

The clarion call by Hon’ble PM set the tone right, bringing in over 5000 young minds, 1500 visitors, 800 Exhibitors, 200+ Student Exhibitors & 100+ Startups from different parts of the country. The event also had 10+ technical sessions by different ministries/departments with primary focus on students. These special sessions carried the idea for technopreneurs to become entrepreneurs.

The major highlights of the expo included DrAIve, displayed by Gitanjali Chettri, Sneha Kumari, Aniska Rai. The device utilises artificial intelligence to assist drivers on hilly roads with unexpected turns and pedestrians on the road. Additionally, the device uses machine learning to detect accidents and send SOS messages to family members within seconds, thus increasing the chances of immediate medical assistance.

Atal Divyang Rat displayed by Mohit Tayde, Tarun Maitry, Mohnish Kumar Dhruv. The product is designed to assist specially-abled persons to use washrooms without any constraint through a chair-cum-vehicle. The product was developed after multiple interviews and interactions with students and parents of specially-abled students to allow them to use washrooms without any hesitancy.

SSPL-DRDO showcased the technology ‘Underwater Wireless Optical Communication using Blue-Green Laser” developed by Dr. Fahim & Dr. Sita Ram, DBT-inSTEM’s Dr Praveen Kumar Vemula showcased Novel Blood Bank & Anti pesticide protection suit, and M/s Panacea Medical Technology Pvt. Ltd, a beneficiary of Technology Development Board, DST displayed indigenously manufactured SBRT Enable Linear Accelerator (LINAC) (Siddharth II). The 4-day long event was concluded today on 14th May, 2023. The valedictory ceremony was graced by the august presence of Dr Jitendra Singh, Secretaries of Participating Ministries & Stakeholders of the Tech Startups ecosystem. The event ended on a positive note, delivering a great opportunity to celebrate the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship that drives our country's technological progress. It showcased cutting-edge technologies, innovative solutions that have the potential to transform various sectors and improve the quality of life of people.

The event created awareness about the various schemes and initiatives of the government to support technology startups and SMEs, it tried to reach out to the aspiring entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts across the country. This fostered ever growing collaboration and partnerships amongst various stakeholders in the technology ecosystem. The event brought them together to exchange ideas, and explore possibilities. The National Technology Week has precisely set the goals for next 25 years towards technological excellence. As India entered Amrit Kaal, the key focus is on building a robust innovation ecosystem that nurtures and supports the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs. We need to invest in research and development, strengthen our intellectual property regime, and create an enabling policy environment that fosters innovation and growth. With the right kind of support and encouragement, India thrives for becoming truly world-class technology ecosystem that can compete with the best in the world.