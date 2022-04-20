'Namami Gange' team conducts Ganga cleaning drive in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): A team of the 'Namami Gange' project from Delhi conducted a cleaning drive of the Ganga river in Varanasi on Sunday.

According to Neeraj Gahlawat, Project Officer (Technical), there is a difference in the water quality after the drive.



"Algae had grown due to water stagnation. Condition is better in deeper areas of the river. There's the difference in water quality after the drive," said Gahlawat.

"Uttar Pradesh pollution board is monitoring the water quality regularly. Dissolved oxygen quality is between 8.8 and 9, which is good for river water," he added.

Earlier too, a few drives have been conducted to clean the river under the 'Namami Gange Programme'.

The 'Namami Gange Programme' is an Integrated Conservation Mission, approved as 'Flagship Programme' by the Union Government in June 2014 to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation, and rejuvenation of National River Ganga. (ANI)