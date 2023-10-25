'My management wanted to market me as an eternal virgin,' reveals Britney Spears in memoir

Los Angeles: Pop star Britney Spears has been dropping bombshell after bombshell revelations in her memoir ‘The Woman In Me’. Spears has revealed that her management was obsessed with marketing her as an ‘eternal virgin’ despite the fact that she already had sex when she was 14 years old.



“Given that I had so many teenage fans, my managers and press people had long tried to portray me as an eternal virgin; never mind that Justin Timberlake and I had been living together, and I’d been having sex since I was 14,” the memoir read according to People.



This obsession of her management regarding her sex life had been haunting her for a very long time. She added: “Why did my managers work so hard to claim I was some kind of young-girl virgin even into my 20’s? Whose business was it if I’d had sex or not?”



The ‘Toxic’ singer’s mother Lynne Spears had written her own memoir in 2008 called ‘Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World’. In this book, she had also confirmed her daughter had already lost her virginity when she was 14.



Britney Spears was only one among the several girl icons at the time, some of the other being Christina Aguilera and Jessica Simpson whose sex lives were being constantly discussed and interfered by their management due to their status as teen, or young adult stars.



Ever since she released her memoir, the singer has been revealing various secrets of her personal life and relentlessly assaulting those who have created lies about her for years.



“It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me,” Spears told People just sometime before the book’s release. She added: “No more conspiracy, no more lies, now it is just me owning my past, present and future.”

—IANS