'Murder 4' will happen for sure: Emraan

Mumbai: Actor Emraan Hashmi says he will star in the fourth part of the popular thriller "Murder" after being a part of the first and second installment. The first part of "Murder", directed by Anurag Basu, released in 2004 saw Emraan starring opposite Mallika Sherawat. It was a breakthrough film in the "Jannat" actor's career, who had made his debut in "Footpath". "'Murder 4' is on the pipelines, they are working on the script. It is going to happen for sure but I don't know exactly about when the film will begin," Emraan told PTI. The 37-year-old actor starred in its sequel, "Murder 2" in 2011 opposite Jacqueline Fernandez. "Murder 3", however, featured Randeep Hooda in the lead. The "Hamari Adhuri Kahani" star will also return to the horror franchise, "Raaz" with the fourth part of the series scheduled to release this year. "'Raaz 4' will be a spook fest the way horror films are supposed to be. It will definitely take the horror genre more forward in India." Emraan will be next seen in "Azhar", scheduled to release tomorrow.