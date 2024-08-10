'Mufasa: The Lion King' trailer highlights early bond between Mufasa and Scar

Featuring a new song by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the film dives into the legendary lion brothers' complex relationship before betrayal strikes.

Washington: Disney has unveiled a fresh perspective on the legendary characters of Mufasa and Scar with the new trailer for 'Mufasa: The Lion King,' which premiered at the Disney Entertainment Showcase during D23.

The trailer which was also released on Disney's official social media handles, offers a glimpse into the earlier, more innocent relationship between the iconic lion brothers before their bond is ultimately severed.



This new angle reveals the deep-rooted connection between Mufasa and Scar as they grow from young cubs into adult lions.

During the D23 event, attendees were treated to a poignant scene from the film featuring a new original song by Lin-Manuel Miranda, titled "I Always Wanted A Brother," according to Deadline.

This track accompanies a sequence in which Mufasa and Scar form a close friendship, evolving into a sibling-like relationship.

Miranda, who made a surprise appearance on stage, shared that his involvement in the project came after being inspired by the film's screenplay while working on 'Encanto.'

The music, he said, "just began to form in my head" as he read the script, according to Deadline.

Scheduled for release on December 20, 'Mufasa: The Lion King' is directed by Barry Jenkins, known for his Oscar-winning work on 'Moonlight.'

The story begins with the baboon Rafiki recounting Mufasa's legend to his granddaughter Kiara, with the narrative unfolding through flashbacks.

The film explores Mufasa's journey from an orphaned cub to a young lion who encounters Taka, a sympathetic lion of royal descent.

The voice cast includes Aaron Pierre as Mufasa, with Kelvin Harrison Jr, Mads Mikkelsen, and Thandiwe Newton in prominent roles.

According to Deadline, Blue Ivy Carter will voice Kiara, while Beyonce reprises her role as Nala. Tiffany Boone is set to voice Sarabi.

The film will also feature returning voices from the 2019 adaptation, including Donald Glover as Simba and Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner as Timon and Pumbaa, respectively.

