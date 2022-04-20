'MTV Beats Spotlight' to air Rani Mukerji's iconic song this month

To mark the birthday month of Rani Mukerji, 'MTV Beats Spotlight' is airing the actor's iconic songs every day at 2000 hrs onwards this month.

The MTV channel this month is playing some of the iconic songs of Rani Mukerji, along with the songs of her new release 'Hitchki'.

Out of her many outstanding hit songs, there are those that the audience can't stop grooving to or singing along with.

The channel brings back all her iconic songs right from her bubbly tracks in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'Hum Tum' to her sizzling songs in 'Aiyyaa' and romantic tunes in 'Saathiya'.

With this bouquet of wide-ranging offerings, Rani's fans are sure to be in for a treat this month.

Her iconic songs which will be aired includes 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai','Aati Kya Khandala', 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega', 'Saathiya' and 'Aga Bai' etc.

'MTV Beats Spotlight' is a show that focuses on one artist every month.

UNI



