    ‘Modi ko chunte hain’: BJP launching 2024 Lok Sabha campaign

    The Hawk
    January25/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has revealed its campaign strategy, for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections titled 'Choosing Modi' or 'Modi ko chunte hain' in Hindi. Addressing first time voters today Prime Minister Narendra Modi passionately urged them to participate in the process emphasizing that their choices would have a significant impact on the countrys future. 

    As the Prime Minister aims for a term in office he faces a challenge, from an united opposition, known collectively as I.N.D.I.A., who are gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

