'Modi Can Play Key Role In Ukraine-Russia Talks'

New Delhi: There is a need for someone who can bring Ukraine and Russia to the table for talks and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi can play a key role in facilitating the negotiations between the two warring neighbours, a veteran French journalist said.

However, at this moment it looks "extremely difficult" because Ukraine does not want to hold discussions and wants the International Court of Justice to judge Russian President Vladimir Putin, Laura Haim said on Friday.

Haim, who is currently working with LCI news channel, said she was surprised to see that people in the US are not talking about the Russia-Ukraine war. "The war in Ukraine is going to be extremely long. Coming from Europe, I am speechless to see what's happening in America. People are talking about the president, the document and Donald Trump. And when you are in Europe, we are just talking about the war and what is going on," Haim told PTI in an interview.

She said nobody knows what is going to happen in Ukraine.

"Russia is probably going to try to do a new mobilisation, maybe to strike more... Kyiv, maybe to launch multiple offensives. The Ukrainians are extremely courageous. They are asking the West to help them," she said. "The Ukrainians need weapons. The American people are going to give Ukraine some more help with no boots on the ground," she added. The United States on Thursday announced another military assistance package of USD 2.5 billion for Ukraine to fight against Russian aggression, taking the total US military assistance to USD 27.5 billion. This assistance package will provide Ukraine with hundreds of additional armoured vehicles, including Stryker armoured personnel carriers, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, and High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled vehicles, according to an official statement.

The package also includes critical additional air defence support for Ukraine, including more Avenger air defence systems, and surface-to-air missiles, as well as additional munitions for NASAMS that the US has previously provided.

—PTI