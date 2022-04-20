'Mission Shakti': UP Woman seeks road repair before wedding

Aligarh: A 24-year-old woman, who is preparing for her marriage next month, has approached the district magistrate with an unusual request.

The woman, who lives in Iglas area, met the district magistrate with a request to repair the road leading to her house in the Naglachura village so that her 'baraat' does not face problems in reaching her home.

Karishma Kumari, the bride-to-be, said her marriage had been fixed for February 27 and the road, in question, was filled with potholes and mud.

"It will be difficult for the 'baraat' to move on the road at night," she told the district magistrate.

Aligarh District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said, "I have directed the official concerned to take immediate action and commence work for the construction of the road."

He said that this initiative is the best example of the Mission Shakti campaign, launched by the state government to empower women.

—IANS