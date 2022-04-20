'Mission June' mega vax campaign in UP

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government, on Tuesday, launched 'Mission June' the biggest Covid vaccination drive planned anywhere in the country.

Almost all of the 1.75 lakh slots for vaccination in the 18-44 age category were reported to be booked by Monday evening, ahead of the launch of Uttar Pradesh government's Mission June.

The state has pledged to vaccinate one crore people over the next four weeks.

Additional chief secretary , health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said that a gamut of arrangements have been made to facilitate people to get their vaccine shot.

"The government will be holding dedicated camps for large groups like state employees, teachers, trader associations and very large community groups at special Covid vaccination centres and drive-in vaccination camps besides the regular vaccination sites," he said.

Officials in the health department assured that the government had enough stock of vaccines for the job.

"We have about 30 lakh doses in hand while more stock is expected over the week. The outcome of the global tender to procure 4 crore doses is also expected to bear fruits very soon," said an official.

Data from the health department indicated that over 1.75 lakh slots were booked by people in the 18 plus category which indicates the eagerness of the people to be vaccinated against the deadly virus.

Officials also said that over 1.5 lakh registrations in the 45 plus category were also recorded.

Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal, said: "Vaccination is important to the strategy to face the impending third wave and it is for this that UP has made arrangements to vaccinate as many eligible persons as possible."

He added that Mission June is one of the biggest Covid vaccination drive launched anywhere in the country.

According to the CoWin Portal, as many as 1.83 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Uttar Pradesh since the launch of the drive on January 16, 2021.

A target of one crore vaccinations over the next month would mean that health teams will conduct over 3.4 lakh vaccinations every single day.

